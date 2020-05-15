Governor-General gets dragged for freeing Canadian smuggler as ‘mercy’

The

office of Jamaica’s Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen is having their edges

pulled through the muck of Twitter as citizens were informed that he freed a convicted

Canadian drug smuggler months before the sentence was fully served.

Allen, in a statement on Friday, May 15, said that the Canadian was granted a “prerogative of mercy” after the Canadian national requested an early release.

“The inmate was charged for possession of, and attempts to export cocaine. Receiving a sentence of two years and six months, he was scheduled for release on July, 6 2020,” the statement read.

According to Governor-General Allen, the Canadian reportedly maintained “a record of discipline and good behaviour” with no breach of rules since imprisonment, and with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic was released on special conditions.

This is all well and good, but what about Jamaicans? Especially those on minor offences?

The statement went further to indicate that the convict returned to his home country at the expense of the Canadian government.

What has several Jamaicans, myself included, so outraged was the fact that on several occasions when a local has been arrested for attempting to pick fruits on the ground of Kings House, none of these powers of mercy were offered to them even when they were just hungry.

I recall clearly a couple years ago a man stole some food because he was hungry and was sentenced to 3 years. So you're telling me now that the GG office could've gotten him off ?

Help me to understand, Mr GG, where was all the energy for Jamaicans?

Why does a hungry black man not get the same mercies as a convicted (presumably but obviously white) drug smuggler?

Even after being imprisoned for the mere crime of being hungry, why were none of these powers used to free any of them? Were they not well behaved?

This you?

Are you aware that taxpayers of this country pay to keep those grounds?

Are you also aware that those SAME taxpaying dollars are what pay YOU—to be in the interest of Jamaicans?

According to Sir Allen’s website, “the Governor-General carries out roles and functions that are fundamental to Jamaica’s democratic governance structure. Section 32 of the Constitution of Jamaica establishes the rules governing the exercise of the Governor-General’s functions.”

So, may I ask, isn’t protecting the freedoms of all Jamaicans within your right to perform?

What?! The GG's out here freeing foreigners whilst so many Jamaicans remain in prison?

Please don’t misconstrue, Mr GG, I’m very pleased you’ve chosen to use the powers vested in you by our constitution to free someone. It should be done more, but, as well-intentioned as this “act” might have been done, it’s a slap in the face of those who are more deserving but never rewarded.