Graci Noir: Spice to launch clothing brand

Dancehall artiste Spice is no stranger to entrepreneurship having started a number of brands in the past. Her new focus is a clothing line called â€˜Graci Noirâ€™ that will be launched soon.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is yet to state a date for when the products will become available, but she shared the news of her newest venture with her followers on Wednesday.

â€œI decided to start my own clothing brand called â€œGRACI NOIRâ€ @gracinoir. As many of know Iâ€™ve had stores across Jamaica called Spicey couture over the last decade,â€ she said in an Instagram post.

â€œHowever, online is now the new lifestyle, and itâ€™s easier to reach my fans across the world. However, Iâ€™m having trouble deciding which logo to use Ÿ¤·Ÿ¾â€â™€ï¸ and I donâ€™t want my G to look like the Gucci G Ÿ˜« so please help me chose. By the way the word NOIR means â€˜Blackâ€™ âœŠŸ¿â€

In the post, she shared three different logos. Many of the hundreds of people who commented preferred the first design.

Spiceâ€™s journey as a businesswoman started when she was only 17 with the Hot Nâ€™ Spicey Restaurant. She would go on to open the Spice Sensational Salon before moving on to a clothing store called Spicey Couture.

In more recent times, she launched another business venture in the form of Faces and Laces that provides wigs, makeup, lashes and sunglasses.