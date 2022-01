Graci Noir: Spice to launch clothing brand

Dancehall artiste Spice is no stranger to entrepreneurship having started a number of brands in the past. Her new focus is a clothing line called ‘Graci Noir’ that will be launched soon.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is yet to state a date for when the products will become available, but she shared the news of her newest venture with her followers on Wednesday.

“I decided to start my own clothing brand called “GRACI NOIR†@gracinoir. As many of know I’ve had stores across Jamaica called Spicey couture over the last decade,†she said in an Instagram post.

“However, online is now the new lifestyle, and it’s easier to reach my fans across the world. However, I’m having trouble deciding which logo to use Ÿ¤·Ÿ¾â€â™€ï¸ and I don’t want my G to look like the Gucci G Ÿ˜« so please help me chose. By the way the word NOIR means ‘Black’ ✊Ÿ¿â€

In the post, she shared three different logos. Many of the hundreds of people who commented preferred the first design.

Spice’s journey as a businesswoman started when she was only 17 with the Hot N’ Spicey Restaurant. She would go on to open the Spice Sensational Salon before moving on to a clothing store called Spicey Couture.

In more recent times, she launched another business venture in the form of Faces and Laces that provides wigs, makeup, lashes and sunglasses.