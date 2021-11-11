Gramps Morgan salutes Gyptian following Heritage Award

Following the announcement that reggae artiste Gyptian was one of the recipients of this year’s Consulate General of Jamaica’s Heritage Awards in New York, fellow entertainer, Gramps Morgan has come forward to heap praises on the Serious Times singer.

In a post made to his Instagram page earlier this week, Morgan said he has learnt so much about Gyptian that he believes the entertainer is more than deserving of the honour bestowed on him.

“Incredible night seeing my bredren Gyptian at the Heritage Awards. I learned so much about this brother I never know people. Trust me, not everything is on social media. This man does some amazing work with autism. I was so proud. Keep doing what you do brother,” a part of his caption read.

Morgan’s post included a photo of himself and Gyptian sharing a moment with Consular General of New York, Alsion Wilson. In another post, Morgan while highlighting the importance of mentoring the next generation of reggae stars, encouraged Gyptian to keep his focus in the business.

“We must mentor the generations rising up. Myself and the entire Morgan family salute this amazing singer. Stay Focused bredda @realgyptian. I know the best is yet to come from you,” he posted.

Gyptian was chosen as one of two awardees at this year’s ceremony who were honoured in a new category recognizing Jamaican music stars. His co-recipient of the inaugural award was Jamaican legendary dancehall artiste Rexton ‘Shabba Ranks’ Gordon. The annual Heritage Awards was held in Manhattan at the consulate offices on the weekend.

The Consulate General of Jamaica’s Heritage Award was established to recognise outstanding and dedicated service by individuals and businesses to the Jamaican community.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Gyptian said he was elated by the recognition. “I am grateful and humbled to be recognised… I’ve done things for the less fortunate and needy in Jamaica,” he said. “I never expected this award because, for me, when I do things it is never for attention.”

Gyptian said the award will further fuel his passion for altruism.

“This award I consider as my love for my people and what my mission is for my people in these times. It’s also for my team as well – without them and God, this wouldn’t be possible,” he said.

Dubbing this year’s recipients ‘especially inspiring’, Consular General Alsion Wilson said the awardees “have distinguished themselves as beacons of hope during some of our most difficult times, including the ongoing pandemic.”