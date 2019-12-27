Grand Theft Auto to be set in Jamaica?

The sixth iteration of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto could feature the Caribbean island of Jamaica if rumours are proven to be true.

Based on information coming forward, staff members at Rockstart, the maker of the game, received gifts as part of their Christmas celebrations featuring flags of a number of nations, including Jamaica.

It is now expected that as part of the storyline for the game that is scheduled to be released in Fall 2021, a number of countries in South America, as well as Jamaica, may be featured in one of the best selling video games of all time.

Grand Theft Auto VI from developer Rockstar Games is currently scheduled to be released in Fall 2021 â€” PlayStation (@PSErebus) pic.twitter.com/5Tftp1aQlaDecember 23, 2019

Should that happen, it would be a major move and would follow on previous efforts to incorporate Jamaica into the world of GTA which has been featuring songs from Jamaican artistes for a number of years.

BUZZ fam this sounds like some exciting news for 2021! Fingers crossed.