Grateful Rygin King shares rare video of his kids

Grateful Rygin King shares rare video of his kidsWednesday, October 07, 2020
At the very top of dancehall artiste Rygin Kingâ€™s list of blessings are his children. And in a rare video, showing off his two offspring, the Legacy artiste lets his fans know.
â€œSo glad am alive mi youth them mean everything to me,â€ he captioned the video, while encouraging fans to stream his latest track Mission.
And if his fans werenâ€™t convinced, then he solicited the help of his kids. â€œSay check out daddy new song,â€ he said to his toddler. Though barely comprehensible, the toddler repeated what his father told him to say.
But his other child, seemingly jealous of the attention that the younger one was getting, chimed in, â€œcheck out daddy new song, my daddy, check out daddy new song,â€ while Rygin King laughed.
And his fans, willingly obliged.
â€œYow me feel it to me heart bredda some wasteman see yah ride and want end yuh journey but god nah sleep god alone run things not mankind,â€ one fan commented.
â€œGlad fa hear the boss voice after a long time gave thanks Ÿ™Ÿ™ blessings,â€ another said.
Rgyin King spent weeks in hospital after he was shot and injured on his way from a funeral on June 28.
