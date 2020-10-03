Grateful Shaneil Muir trending again with ‘Yamabella’

Jamaican

entertainer Shaneil Muir might need to borrow the â€˜trending gyalâ€™ title from

Shenseea for a bit, as she is again in the spotlight with her Yamabella

viral video.

Shaneil Muir released her Yamabella viral video earlier this week.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on September 30, and already it is trending at number one. It has also been viewed more than 310,000 times.

â€œANOTHER NUMBER 1 on TRENDING IN JAMAICA Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Thanks to each and everyone who have participated in this video and I wanna gracefully thank all my supporters and fans Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜ Thank you,â€ Â Shaneil said in an Instagram post on Friday.

It is quite interesting that the song is trending again, as it has racked up more than three million views on YouTube since being released in June. Shaneil has also trended with her Same Guy collaboration with Denyque.

In March, things took a turn for Shaneil after she was laid off from her job. Instagram became the new spot for the former Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall contestant. She got her big break a few months later with the release of Yamabella.

And with her life changing almost overnight, Shaneil is truly grateful.

â€œGOD GOOD EEH MAN?! From sitting around my little chair in my room and sing till me voice hoarse! From me 20 viewers 6/7 days a week for HOURS! Writing nights upon nights I am truly at aww rn and took a moment to self-reflect and see how truly blessed I am,â€ the entertainer said in an Instagram post.

â€œTo have met some people on the way and gained some amazing fans. I have also had some DAY ONES (still do) Lost a few people and Gained SO MUCH KNOWLEDGE! I wanna give God All the praise.â€