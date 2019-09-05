Gratitude is a must: Jah Cure thanks fans after album debuts at No. 1

Gratitude is a must: Jah Cure thanks fans after album debuts at No. 1Thursday, September 05, 2019
|
After his album, Royal Soldier, shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, reggae singer Jah Cure took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank his fans.
“Gratitude is a must… give thanks to all the supporters and fans worldwide. You are all royal soldiers! We all share this together,” Jah Cure said.
And his many fans were very happy with the achievement.
“Well worth the wait. Thank you for blessing us with your talent. Favourite album in a while and you’re only getting better. Looking forward to years of your music,” one social media user said.
Another added: “You’re very much welcome. You deserve it all. Continue to stay focused and keep making excellent music. Congratulations once again. I’m so happy for you.”
Royal Soldier was released via VP Records on August 30. The 14-track album has collaborations with Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Tory Lanez, Phyllisia Ross, Popcaan, Mya, Melonie Fonia and Capleton.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy