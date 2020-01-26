Greatness personified: The top 5 moments in Kobe Bryant’s career

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash and the news of his death has rocked the world in and outside of sport.

Today, BUZZ takes the time to remember some of the top moments of the LA Lakers talisman and NBA great, who competed with and dominated over the best the league had to offer:

1. Eighty-one points

Kobe is famous for scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. Only Wilt Chamberlain has scored more in one game when he put up 100 vs the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

2. Kobe outscoring a WHOLE team over three quarters

Prior to his massive 81 points, in 2005, Kobe outscored the entire Dallas Mavericks team by a point over three quarters 62-61. He didn’t even play the fourth quarter, he would have probably scored more than a team for an entire game.

3. Four consecutive games with 50+ points

Between March 16 and 23, 2007, the Lakers great recorded four consecutive games with 50 points or more against the Trailblazers 65, 50 against Minnesota, 60 at Memphis and 50 at New Orleans.

4. Olympic gold medals

Bryant is known for his feats for the Lakers but did you know he also has two Olympic Gold medals for the USA when they beat Spain at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

5. Kobe won five rings

In 2010 Kobe won his fifth and final NBA crown and the second without pal and former teammate Shaquille O’Neil.

Rest in power, Kobe.