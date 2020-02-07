Grenada bans thongs for carnival

Revellers in Grenada will have to cover up a little bit more for carnival (Spicemas) this year, as the normal mode of dress is being tooted as going against the norms and values of the Christian society.

Organiser’s have announced that thongs, g-strings and full-body paint will not be allowed. And women whose breast are above a D-cup, will not be allowed to wear wire bras.

Anyone who goes against this dress code will be removed from the parade and fined.

“There will be zero tolerance for nudity and indecent exposure. Bands of individuals found engaging in these activities will be escorted off the Parade route and fined,” a document from Spicemas read.

But revellers aren’t are not liking this new restriction, many have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.

Sooooo if I wear a cheeky panty and it goes up my ass like a thong… Would spicemas like uhhh escort me off the route?— Ah Law Abiding Citizen (@IvyScottx1) February 4, 2020

Spicemas’ logic behind their dress code restrictions is what pisses me off most. FYM you’re a Christian country?! Ok, so gstrings & wire bras in certain sizes are where you draw the line? Gyrating in a full panty w/ 34D titties in a wire bra is perfectly aligned with your faith?— Mean Mug Mal (@mdwyaaa) February 5, 2020

The rate spicemas going I ain’t even want a costume. I just want a band on my hand and premium drinks on the road with good music and people.— Nadzz (@Nad__iiBoo) February 3, 2020