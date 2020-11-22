Gucci Mane, Jeezy record-breaking ‘Verzuz’ had 9 million viewers

Just

when we thought

Co-creator Swizz Beatz took to Instagram yesterday (November 21) to share that the match-up between Gucci Mane and Jeezy drew 9.1 million viewers when it aired last Thursday.

Beatz said the two Atlanta rappers broke “our all-time livestream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz.”

This he said did not include those who chose to watch in large groups as he noted “there was a new phenomenon of Verzuz viewing parties”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

He continued, “This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year.”

“Our culture has made us the top show in the world for music outside of The Grammy’s,” he wrote.