Gucci Mane, Jeezy set for Verzuz clash on Nov. 19

Gucci Mane will face-off with Jeezy in the upcoming

Gucci made the announcement on his social media yesterday (November 14).

The news requires some clarification for fans, however, as Jeezy was previously announced to be entering the musical clash with T.I. for the same date and time as the match-up with Gucci Mane.

Gucci Mane had earlier turned down an opportunity to meet Jeezy in the viral musical showdown after the option of facing him in back-to-back clashes with him and T.I.

It seems T.I. may have opted out of the battle with Jeezy, making way for Gucci Mane, as the ATL rapper also shared the news on the latest battle on his page.

The Verzuz battle is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 PM ET.