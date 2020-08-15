Gucci Maneâ€™s Jamaican wife, Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, is pregnant

RapperÂ Gucci ManeÂ and his Jamaican wife,Â Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Friday (August 14).

â€œMy wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir.â€ Gucci Mane told his followers, while Keyshia Kaâ€™oir posted a photo showing off her growing baby bump in black lace lingerie. â€œI ainâ€™t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics,â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir â¤ï¸Ÿ”¥Ÿ¥¶A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT

According to Urban Islandz, the couple is expecting a baby girl, and recently hosted a gender reveal party centered around the name â€œSadeâ€.

Both Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaâ€™oir have children from previous relationships.