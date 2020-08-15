Gucci Maneâ€™s Jamaican wife, Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, is pregnant

Gucci Maneâ€™s Jamaican wife, Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, is pregnantSaturday, August 15, 2020
|
RapperÂ Gucci ManeÂ and his Jamaican wife,Â Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, are expecting their first child together.
The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Friday (August 14).
â€œMy wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir.â€ Gucci Mane told his followers, while Keyshia Kaâ€™oir posted a photo showing off her growing baby bump in black lace lingerie. â€œI ainâ€™t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics,â€ she wrote.
According to Urban Islandz, the couple is expecting a baby girl, and recently hosted a gender reveal party centered around the name â€œSadeâ€.
Both Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaâ€™oir have children from previous relationships.
