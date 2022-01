Gucci Maneâ€™s Jamaican wife, Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, is pregnant

Rapper Gucci Mane and his Jamaican wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Friday (August 14).

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir.†Gucci Mane told his followers, while Keyshia Ka’oir posted a photo showing off her growing baby bump in black lace lingerie. “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics,†she wrote.

View this post on Instagram My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir â¤ï¸Ÿ”¥Ÿ¥¶A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT

According to Urban Islandz, the couple is expecting a baby girl, and recently hosted a gender reveal party centered around the name “Sadeâ€.

Both Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have children from previous relationships.