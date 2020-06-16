Gucci owner appoints Harry Potter actress Emma Watson as director

Actress Emma Watson, best known

for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has been made a

director of Gucci owner, Kerig SA.

The French company named Watson and former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam to its board today, June 16.

The appointments were approved at Kerig’s annual general meeting, the company said in a statement.

Jean Liu, president of Chinese ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, was also named a director.

The appointments follow efforts by the luxury industry to rebound from the coronavirus impact and to add diversity to their boards.

Watson recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Thiam previously led insurer Prudential Plc for six years, before serving as he Credit Suisse’s CEO from 2015 until February.