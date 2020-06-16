Gucci owner appoints Harry Potter actress Emma Watson as director

Gucci owner appoints Harry Potter actress Emma Watson as directorTuesday, June 16, 2020
|
Actress Emma Watson, best known
for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has been made a
director of Gucci owner, Kerig SA.
The French company named Watson and former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam to its board today, June 16.
The appointments were approved at Kerig’s annual general meeting, the company said in a statement.
Jean Liu, president of Chinese ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, was also named a director.
The appointments follow efforts by the luxury industry to rebound from the coronavirus impact and to add diversity to their boards.
Watson recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.
Thiam previously led insurer Prudential Plc for six years, before serving as he Credit Suisse’s CEO from 2015 until February.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy