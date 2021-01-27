Dante Brooks, son of Mavado, found guilty of murder

The son of dancehall artiste Mavado, Dante Brooks, was found guilty of murder in the Home Circuit Court today.

The teen – along with his co-accused Andre Hines, who was also found guilty – will return to court on March 10 for sentencing.

Brooks and Hines, 23, were convicted for the the murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece.

The court heard that on June 5, 2018, the two were among men who invaded Thomas’s home where he was fatally shot and his body and residence set ablaze. The men reportedly shoved Thomas’s father, who provided key evidence in the case, into another room.

The father testified that he knew the convicted men from the community.