Gully Bop making a comeback? Fans react as deejay teases â€˜gospel tuneâ€™ on IG

Gully Bop making a comeback? Fans react as deejay teases â€˜gospel tuneâ€™ on IGSunday, May 23, 2021
Speculations are ripe that dancehall artiste Gully Bop may be making a comeback.
The rumour mill began churning after the artiste used Instagram on Friday (May 21) to tease a tune, which some have described as a culture/ gospel song.Â
In the short clip, the now 55-year-old artiste, is heard making reference to the February 15 incident in which a woman who was gunned down inside a church in St. James.
â€œRemember time is shortâ€¦Wah gwaan pon di earth yahâ€¦man a shot woman inna church,â€ sings Gully Bop who is seen waving his hands in a prayerful mood.
Though Gully Bop has not necessarily taken a hiatus from the music scene, as he has consistently released new material, his latest catalogue has failed to pick-up steam, with his newer songs failing to resonate with fans.
However, what appears to be Gully Bopâ€™s latest tune, has fans talking, with many taking to the comment section to share positive reviews for the song.
â€œBopbop good to see you back and stunting,â€ said one fan in the comment section.
â€œBop at them just in how him feel the song ya know its a hit positive vibrations no one still nah bad like you Ÿ˜‰ natural vibes mi feel it to Ÿ”¥bless up,â€added another.â€™
In 2019, Gully Bop complained to the local media that despite dropping new songs they were not getting any airplay in Jamaica but could only be heard in foreign countries.
