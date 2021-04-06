Gun taken from Tommy Lee Sparta linked to killings

Gun taken from Tommy Lee Sparta linked to killingsTuesday, April 06, 2021
Things are not looking good for dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta.
He was recently sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. But there is more.
According to Nationwide, police reported that the illegal gun that was taken from him has been linked to at least two murders.
The outlet’s sources said that projectile and cartridge casings recovered from the scene of the murders and shootings have been linked to the illegal firearm seized from Lee’s waistband.
The results were disclosed recently when the firearm was subjected to ballistics tests where an Integrated Ballistic Identification System, IBIS machine, was used.
