“Gwaan wul it,” Vybz Kartel tells Majah Hype following messy breakup

Majah Hype is currently going through a messy breakup, and dancehall artiste Vybz

Kartel is encouraging him to “wul it”.

Majah Hype went live on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon where he was playing a wide range of reggae and dancehall songs. One of the tracks he played was Then You & Me from Vybz Kartel’s To Tanesha album that was released in January this year.

It was quite fitting since that album also highlights the various stages of a breakup.

Vybz Kartel took note of Majah playing the song and shared a snippet of it on Instagram.

“Gwaan wul it fam @majahhype as one gone, one Born!! #thenyouandme,” Vybz Kartel captioned the video of Majah singing along to the track.

“D boss have song fi match every obstacle inna life… Baddest,” one person commented on the post.

Interestingly, Majah Hype went live after at least two additional sex tapes were leaked with his ex-fiancée, Latisha Kirby.

Following the breakup more than a week ago, a sex tape with Kirby was also leaked.

Prior to that, she also made allegations of abuse, but they were not directly addressed by the comedian when he went live on Instagram last week.