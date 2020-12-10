“Gwaan wul it,” Vybz Kartel tells Majah Hype following messy breakup

“Gwaan wul it,” Vybz Kartel tells Majah Hype following messy breakupThursday, December 10, 2020
|
Comedian
Majah Hype is currently going through a messy breakup, and dancehall artiste Vybz
Kartel is encouraging him to “wul it”.
Majah Hype went live on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon where he was playing a wide range of reggae and dancehall songs. One of the tracks he played was Then You & Me from Vybz Kartel’s To Tanesha album that was released in January this year.
It was quite fitting since that album also highlights the various stages of a breakup.
Vybz Kartel took note of Majah playing the song and shared a snippet of it on Instagram.
“Gwaan wul it fam @majahhype as one gone, one Born!! #thenyouandme,” Vybz Kartel captioned the video of Majah singing along to the track.
“D boss have song fi match every obstacle inna life… Baddest,” one person commented on the post.
Interestingly, Majah Hype went live after at least two additional sex tapes were leaked with his ex-fiancée, Latisha Kirby.
Following the breakup more than a week ago, a sex tape with Kirby was also leaked.
Prior to that, she also made allegations of abuse, but they were not directly addressed by the comedian when he went live on Instagram last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy