â€œGwehâ€! Ding Dong releases song, video for popular dance

â€œGwehâ€! Ding Dong releases song, video for popular danceSunday, September 13, 2020
|
Ding Dong said it best, â€œThis have a buzz!â€
The dancer turned artiste continues to showcase the best of both worlds when it comes to dancehall music and movement with the release of the Gweh official music video yesterday (September 13).
The songâ€™s colourful visuals and seamless choreography, based on the dance created and popularised by Desha Ravers, was shared on the artisteâ€™s YouTube page and comes with a message for all the haters, â€œgwehâ€.
For our non-Jamaican readers, the term translates to â€˜go awayâ€™.
When Ding Dong said,
Yu nuh haffi hail mi cuz mi nuh beg friend
Dem a hypocrite we know the whole a dem
Full a style and a dat a mad dem
Desha dance we a use run dem
â€¦we felt that!
Sprint legend Usain Bolt has also given the video his stamp of approval, sharing a snippet of it to his Instagram page yesterday.
The song has been a slow burn since its release, racking up just over 20,000 views in the first 20 hours or so of release, but if his previous hits Cha Cha Bwoy, Lebeh Lebeh and Flair is in the Air, are anything to go by, this track is in it for the long haul. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts, BUZZ fam!
