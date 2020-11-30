‘Gweh’ goes international: Ding Dong shows Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto how to do dance move

‘Gweh’ goes international: Ding Dong shows Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto how to do dance moveMonday, November 30, 2020
Apparently, Ding Dong plans to make Desha Raversâ€™ â€˜Gwehâ€™ an international dance move, as the latest celeb to learn it is Grace Chatto from British group Clean Bandit.
On Sunday, the Jamaican entertainer shared a video of himself with Chatto and Puerto Rican rapper Iann Dior outside the AC Hotel Kingston.
Ding Dong is seen exiting his vehicle to show the two how to â€˜Gwehâ€™. Chatto begins the move with a bit of â€˜One Dropâ€™ before doing something close to what Ding Dong was doing. Iann Dior was also in on the mix, trying his best to keep up.
â€œBig up @ianndior & @cleanbandit loving the jamaican vibes Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² â€¦.. @desharavers they loving ur dance move #GWEH,â€ Ding Dong captioned the video he shared on Instagram.
The video was also shared on Clean Banditâ€™s Instagram page with the caption: â€œ@dingdongravers taught me and @ianndior THE dance of Jamaica just now Ÿ¤—Ÿ¤—Ÿ’†â€â™€ï¸Ÿ˜„ He didnâ€™t tell youâ€™re not allowed to smile.â€
That post also had a picture with Chatto and Ding Dong.
Chatto and Iann Dior were also making the rounds while in Jamaica, as they were also seen hanging out with Jamaican superstar Shaggy on the weekend.
Along with her other Clean Bandit members, Jack and Luke Patterson, Chatto has also spent time at the eco-chic Kanopi House in Portland.
Clean Banditâ€™s link to Jamaica goes even further, as they collaborated with Sean Paul for Rockabye in 2016. The song, which also features Anne-Marie, has been viewed more than 2.4 billion times on YouTube.
The band also collaborated with Beenie Man and Konshens on the Tick Tock remix recently. They also worked with Stylo G for Come Over in 2014.
