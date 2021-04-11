H.E.R working on reggae EP

H.E.R working on reggae EPSunday, April 11, 2021
Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. (acronym for Having Everything Revealed) is currently in Jamaica working on two projects.
“Me and DJ Khaled have a song together that I’m really excited for people to hear, and he wanted to shoot the video here. My EP that I’ll be releasing is gonna feature a lot of reggae artistes. It’s gonna be dope,” she shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
H.E.R. added that her hit song, Slow Down, with Skip Marley, was the inspiration for a reggae project.
“I felt like Slow Down was one song that made me even want to dive into reggae even deeper. I’ve always loved reggae, and now I’m about to do a whole reggae project,” she said. “My EP is definitely coming this year. I’m still finishing it up and making sure it’s great before releasing it.”
Slow Down earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song. It was also nominated for a Soul Train Music Award and is up for an iHeart Radio Award.
