Halle Berry shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting

Halle Berry shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after shootingSaturday, August 22, 2020
Halle Berry has shown support to
Megan Thee Stallion following an incident in which she named Tory Lanez as the
person who shot her.
Halle Berry took to Twitter yesterday, August 21, to offer support to the Savage rapper. She tweeted, â€œPeace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen.â€
Megan Thee Stallion retweeted the message with a series of blue hearts.
During an Instagram Live Thursday night, Megan named fellow rapper Tory Lanez as the person who shot her. â€œYes â€¦ Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,â€ she said adding, â€œStop lying. Why lie? I donâ€™t understand.â€
Lanez was arrested and charged after the July 12 incident for carrying concealed weapon in a vehicle.
