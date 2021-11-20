Halle Berry teams up with Cardi B for first all-female movie soundtrack

In addition to directing Netflix’s latest film, Bruised, multi award-winning actress, Halle Berry was also tasked with executively producing the movie’s official soundtrack. To carry out the task, Halle Berry contracted the musical expertise of one of Hip Hop’s hottest female rappers, Cardi B.

And as if teaming up with the Bardi Boss wasn’t already epic enough, the dynamic duo enlisted the help of several other female rappers, making the soundtrack a blistering mix of girl power.

The album titled was released on Friday via Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film) Warner Records and features 6 original songs by a lineup of mega-platinum, award-winning female artists. Their tracks were written and recorded specifically for (and can be heard in) the film. According tro multiple international media sources, the soundtrack also features 7 previously unreleased “inspired by ” tracks from a roster of exciting new voices including Dream Doll, Rapsody, Ambre and Big Bottle Wyanna.

The string of up and coming female talent join the likes of Saweetie, Young MA, H.E.R, City Girls and of course, Cardi B.

In a tweet made on Friday, Cardi B said she was elated to be a part of the historic soundtrack. @Soooo happy the Bruised Soundtrack is finally out! @halleberry we made history putting this together and I’m so proud. Everybody go check it out and support all the talented women who contributed to the project,” her tweet read.

Halle Berry also shared her excitement about the soundtrack on Twitter. “Tonight marks history as the music of #Bruised is finally available to stream EVERYWHERE! I’m sooo grateful to have co-executive produced what is now officially the first-ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack with my friend — the super talented @iamcardib,” she tweeted.

Cardi B’s “Bet It” track opens the Warner Records-released project. Previously, “Scared” by JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls hit DSPs as the first single from Bruised.

, the film was released select theaters on Wednesday. It will officially drop on Netflix on November 24. Halle Berry also stars in the movie.BRUISED

The storyline follows Jackie Justice played by Halle Berry. She is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the Octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.