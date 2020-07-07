Halle Berry will no longer play transgender role in film

Halle Berry will no longer play transgender role in filmTuesday, July 07, 2020
Halle Berry will no longer be portraying a transgender man in an upcoming film role. She made the announcement on Twitter on Monday after facing social media backlash when she discussed the role over the weekend in an Instagram Live video.
“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote on Twitter.
Berry said she vowed “to be an ally” and to use her “voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”
Her response was welcomed, and she was thanked for listening.
