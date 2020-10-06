Hallelujer! Tyler Perry to be honoured at E! People’s Choice Awards

Billionaire actor

and director Tyler Perry will be honoured at this year’s E! People’s Choice

Awards that will be held on November 15.

The entertainer will receive the People’s Champion Award, and he will be recognised for his work in entertainment, as well as his commitment to charity.

“In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader,” said Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, on Tuesday.

“From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.”

READ: Tyler Perry is now a billionaire!

In the past, Perry has been recognised for his work in charity when he received the Favorite Humanitarian award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2017.

Apart from his successful films, Perry has been actively involved in various charities and civil rights causes. In more recent times, he covered travel expenses for George Floyd’s family to attend his funerals, as well as the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner in Atlanta.