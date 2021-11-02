Halloween Rewind ‘yaad style’

Halloween may not be a traditional Jamaican holiday but in recent times, the October 31st festivities have been creeping into the local sphere.

In fact, this year, we saw a number of well-known social media influencers and artistes alike, getting all dolled up in their favourite costumes, some even looping in their family members for the spooky celebrations. As we reminisce on the eventful weekend that was, here are a few of our picks for best Halloween costumes from our fellow Jamaicans. And rest assured, there are no tricks from the list, only treats. We promise!

The Mighty Morphin’ Henriques/Roman Tribe

Usain Bolt and his family did their thing but Jodi Henriques and her sister Traci were not to be outdone this Halloween. Equally as adorable as the Bolt posse, the Henriques sisters slayed in their colourful Power Ranger costumes. And as if double the sister power wasn’t enough, the pair brought in reinforcement in the form of some sweet mini rangers; their kids. Jodi who is the mother to son Levi and daughter Remi, brought her kids in on the costume fun while, Traci roped in her mini-me, Stevie. Their family photos were everything and more.

Denyque

Over the past few months, dancehall artiste Denyque has been showing of her hot new body on Instagram. Sporting some skin tight ensembles every now and then, the Champion singer has been a sight for sore eyes and we are happy to report that for the spooky weekend, nothing changed. The entertainer who seemed to have spent the Holiday abroad, decided to draw inspiration from the movie, The Purge. Clad in a latex all-black jumpsuit accessorized with a red and black ‘light-up’ mask and an axe, Denyque gave sexy ghost-slayer vibes. Go off then Den!

A Few Pumkins from the patch

Former Team Spice dancer, Keticia ‘TC’ Chatman and social media influncers, Tanaania and Kareem Bwoy A Tingz channeled their inner pumkins as they took Halloweed onto their heads, LITERALLY. The trio posted photos of themselves sporting pumkin heads on their various platforms.

Just call her ‘Samurai Nikki’

Dancer-turned-recording artiste, Queen Nikki did not come to play, she came to slay instead. The entertainer posted a photo of herself on IG sporting a sexy red and black Samurai ensemble. It’s safe to say she understood the assignment even without her sword and mask as she pointed out in her caption. It’s the effortless ‘slayage’ for us!

The Bolt Clan

The fastest man alive and his long-time partner, Kasi Bennett were definitely feeling the spirit of Halloween. Not only did mom and dad get into full character mode, channeling a priest and a nun but the kids got in on the fun too. Yes! The entire family got all dolled up for Halloween 2021 including the adorable twins, Thunder and St Leo. Dressed up as the scarecrow and the lion from the Wizard of Oz, the boys were just as cute as their older sister, Olympia who pulled off the most charming skeleton you could imagine. As far as Halloween hot picks go, the Bolts are high on our list of faves.