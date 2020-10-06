Hamstring injury forces Raheem Sterling out of upcoming games

Jamaican-born footballer, Raheem Sterling, has been ruled out of England’s three upcoming fixtures because of a hamstring injury.

However, according to the club, the Manchester City player’s injury is minor and is not expected to keep him out for long. It is hoped that he will return to training after the international break.

Sterling has featured in all five of City’s games so far this season, scoring three times and assisting a further two goals.

He will be replaced by in the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium, and Denmark by Reece James.