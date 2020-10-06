Hamstring injury forces Raheem Sterling out of upcoming games

Hamstring injury forces Raheem Sterling out of upcoming gamesTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Jamaican-born footballer, Raheem Sterling, has been ruled out of England’s three upcoming fixtures because of a hamstring injury.
However, according to the club, the Manchester City player’s injury is minor and is not expected to keep him out for long. It is hoped that he will return to training after the international break.
Sterling has featured in all five of City’s games so far this season, scoring three times and assisting a further two goals.
He will be replaced by in the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium, and Denmark by Reece James.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy