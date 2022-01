‘Handcuffs and leashes’: Shenseea says she can “switch it up”

Shenseea’s not just a versatile artiste,

she’s showing she can switch it up in a relationship too.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the Good Comfort singer went through a range of personas that are guaranteed to act as a deterrent to partners with a wandering eye, she joked.

The video, set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, specifically the line “switch my wig, make him feel like he’s cheatingâ€, sees the Shen Yeng boss going through a series of outfits, hairstyles and personalities said to cater to any desire a man may have.

She captioned the post, “Who you want babe? I can switch it up. Ain’t no way u cheatin on meâ€.

The short video generated great engagement from her fans, several of whom wanted to know how long it took her to make the video.

Even more commented on the clip’s humour, while several tagged the song’s creators, in the hopes of catching their attention.

For us though, the one reply that summed up our experience was a follower asking who introduced her to TikTok and why ‘why dem dweet?’