‘Handcuffs and leashes’: Shenseea says she can “switch it up”

Shenseeaâ€™s not just a versatile artiste,

sheâ€™s showing she can switch it up in a relationship too.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the Good Comfort singer went through a range of personas that are guaranteed to act as a deterrent to partners with a wandering eye, she joked.

The video, set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s WAP, specifically the line â€œswitch my wig, make him feel like heâ€™s cheatingâ€, sees the Shen Yeng boss going through a series of outfits, hairstyles and personalities said to cater to any desire a man may have.

She captioned the post, â€œWho you want babe? I can switch it up. Ainâ€™t no way u cheatin on meâ€.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea)

The short video generated great engagement from her fans, several of whom wanted to know how long it took her to make the video.

Even more commented on the clipâ€™s humour, while several tagged the songâ€™s creators, in the hopes of catching their attention.

For us though, the one reply that summed up our experience was a follower asking who introduced her to TikTok and why â€˜why dem dweet?â€™