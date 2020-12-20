‘Handcuffs and leashes’: Shenseea says she can “switch it up”Sunday, December 20, 2020
|
Shenseeaâ€™s not just a versatile artiste,
sheâ€™s showing she can switch it up in a relationship too.
In a hilarious Instagram video, the Good Comfort singer went through a range of personas that are guaranteed to act as a deterrent to partners with a wandering eye, she joked.
The video, set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s WAP, specifically the line â€œswitch my wig, make him feel like heâ€™s cheatingâ€, sees the Shen Yeng boss going through a series of outfits, hairstyles and personalities said to cater to any desire a man may have.
She captioned the post, â€œWho you want babe? I can switch it up. Ainâ€™t no way u cheatin on meâ€.
The short video generated great engagement from her fans, several of whom wanted to know how long it took her to make the video.
Even more commented on the clipâ€™s humour, while several tagged the songâ€™s creators, in the hopes of catching their attention.
For us though, the one reply that summed up our experience was a follower asking who introduced her to TikTok and why â€˜why dem dweet?â€™
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy