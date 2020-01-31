Happy birthday, mom! Beenie Man writes heartfelt birthday message to mother

Only a queen can give birth to a king, and on Friday, the king of the dancehall, Beenie Man, showed us his queen.

The Who Am I artiste wrote a heartfelt birthday message to his mom and shared it with his Instagram followers.

“Happy Birthday to the most loving mother,” he wrote.

“It’s difficult to put into words what you truly means to me but do know this, your love and prayers have been my guiding light throughout my life. Thank you for not just being my MOM but being a Mother to me. I love you,” Beenie Man wrote.

Other Jamaican celebrities also joined in to wish the king of the dancehall’s mother a happy birthday, including long nemesis, now friend, Bounty Killer.

“Happy birthday mommy nuff love, blessings and prosperity upon all ur life,” Bounty Killer wrote.