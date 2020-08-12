Happy sailing! Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett enjoy the ‘yacht life’Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|
It’s
good to be Usain Bolt!
Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett may be new parents but the couple are making the most adjusting to their new lives.
Bolt, the double world record holder, shared a photo of his bae Kasi soaking up some rays on the bow of a yacht, looking like the picture of relaxation. The pair were sailing off the coast of Port Antonio, Portland, according to a video shared to Bolt’s Instagram story.
Bolt, who appears to have played the role of photog, shared the photo with the caption “Times like these I have to give thanks god as (sp)done so much for me”.
He tagged Bennett in the photo and added the hashtag “#countryyouth”, a reference to his beginnings in Sherwood Content, Trelawny.
Bolt and Bennett welcomed the birth of their first child, Olympia Lightning, in May of this year. Images from a mother-daughter photoshoot quickly went viral last month, as fans hurried to see first photos of ‘Baby Bolt’.
There was no sign of the newest Bolt, but if she has even half her father’s speed, we can imagine she’s never very far away!
