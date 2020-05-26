Harry Potter author announces new children’s book

JK Rowling, write of the popular Harry Potter series, is

writing a new children’s book “The Ickabog” for children aged seven to nine

years.

The book is the billionaire author’s first novel for children that isn’t set in the magical world of Harry Potter.

The first two chapters of the book are already available for free online, with daily instalments to be released between May 26 and July 10. The complete novel will be available in November.

According to Rowling, she worked on “The Ickabog” while she was writing Harry Potter novels more than a decade ago, but had kept it for her children.

“A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting ‘The Ickabog’ down from the attic and publishing it for free, for children in lockdown. My now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again,” she said on her website.

Rowling has written Harry Potter spinoffs, including “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”, which has had two movie instalments, and “Quidditch Through The Ages”.