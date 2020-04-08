Harry Styles selling T-shirts to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

Harry Styles selling T-shirts to raise money for coronavirus relief effortsWednesday, April 08, 2020
|
Harry Styles is selling “stay home, stay safe” T-shirts to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.
The Adore You hitmaker has designed the piece of clothing, which he is selling on his official store for £21 / US$26 to support the response to COVID-19.
The T-shirts are white and have the phrase, ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other,’ printed on them. All of the profits from the sales will go towards the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
The description reads: “This tee is in support of the WHO efforts to fight COVID-19. 100% of profits to be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, powered by the UN Foundation.”
The T-shirts—which have Harry’s trademark “treat people with kindness” phrase printed on the back—are expected to ship in four to six weeks time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy