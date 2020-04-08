Harry Styles selling T-shirts to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

Harry Styles is selling “stay home, stay safe” T-shirts to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

The Adore You hitmaker has designed the piece of clothing, which he is selling on his official store for £21 / US$26 to support the response to COVID-19.

The T-shirts are white and have the phrase, ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other,’ printed on them. All of the profits from the sales will go towards the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The description reads: “This tee is in support of the WHO efforts to fight COVID-19. 100% of profits to be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, powered by the UN Foundation.”

The T-shirts—which have Harry’s trademark “treat people with kindness” phrase printed on the back—are expected to ship in four to six weeks time.