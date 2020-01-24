Harvey Weinstein allegedly sent rape accuser ‘chocolate penises’Friday, January 24, 2020
|
Annabella Sciorra has claimed Harvey Weinstein sent her a “care package” filled with chocolate penises and a bottle of Valium before he allegedly raped her.
The Sopranos star told the court in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday that the 67-year-old movie producer had the bundle delivered to her in the early 1990s to help her “relax and not be so stressed” after he cast her in his film.
The 59-year-old actress claimed the first package, which was sent to her apartment in Manhattan, was filled with movies, liquorice, popcorn and a bottle of the drug – also known as Diazepam – used to treat anxiety disorders.
Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked her in the trial on Thursday: “Did the defendant send you another care package?”
To which she replied: “It was a box of chocolate penises. I thought it was disgusting and inappropriate.”
Sciorra then went on to claim Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1993 after he barged his way into her home following dinner at a nearby restaurant.
Since 2017, 80 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct over the years. He has denied all allegations against him.
