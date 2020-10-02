Harvey Weinstein slapped with more rape charges

Harvey Weinstein slapped with more rape chargesFriday, October 02, 2020
|
Disgraced
Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein was hit with three additional counts of
rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation today, October 2.
Weinstein’s latest charged involve two women; one who alleges he raped her at a Beverly Hills Hotel between September 2004 and September 2005, and another who claims he raped her twice between November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in the city.
In total, Weinstein, 68, now faces 11 felony counts, involving five women, in Los Angeles County.
He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault of two women.
Los Angeles prosecutors started the process to extradite to California him, but last month agreed to delay it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
