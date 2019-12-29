Harvey Weinstein to face more sexual assault charges?

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

could face more sexual assault charges – this time on the other side of the US

in Los Angeles.

It has been claimed that Weinstein could soon be in court in California as Los Angeles County District Attorney has eight cases relating to Weinstein under review.

One source tells that there is enough evidence in one case, at least, to file criminal charges.TMZ

Meanwhile, Weinstein previously described himself as a “forgotten man” and he believes he “pioneered” women in film three decades ago.

In the bizarre , he said: “I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.”December interview

Weinstein recently underwent back surgery in a three-hour procedure to ease his pain. He underwent a bilateral laminectomy, which is better known as decompression surgery and sees the spinal canal enlarged to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

The surgery is said to have gone well and Weinstein is recovering and hopeful he’ll be without pain when his criminal trial starts on January 6.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotunno, revealed in a statement: “I was dismayed to see all the coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance. Prior to entering the court, he wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.”

Weinstein, who has denied all charges made against him, is awaiting trial in New York City on five different charges including predatory sexual assault, a criminal sex act, and rape.