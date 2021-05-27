Has Teejay left Romeich Entertainment?Thursday, May 27, 2021
|
There’s some speculation that dancehall artiste Teejay has left Romeich Entertainment management, but neither Teejay nor Romeich has confirmed this.
However, fans of the artiste who, by all means, could be labelled investigators went on did some digging of their own and noticed a few things.
Most striking is the fact that Teejay has removed the Romeich Entertainment tagline from his Instagram page, and has now listed independent booking information on his page. Additionally, Teejay has been dropping hints that he’ll be releasing an album soon, however no such promo has come from Romeich.
Romeich is also manager to dancehall star Shenseea, and Ding Dong, and he’s always promoting them on his Instagram page where he has over 700,000 followers.
Another observation made by fans is that both Shenseea and Teejay are currently in the US touring, however, only Shenseea is accompanied by Romeich and the rest of his team.
Fans of the deejay have long complained that they do not believe Teejay’s career is getting the attention it deserves under Romeich’s management.
Teejay came under Romeich Entertainment management in 2018.
And according to Urban Islandz, issues between Teejay and Romeich have been brewing for a while. In 2019 Reggae Sumfest sought to book Teejay to perform at the show, and according to Skatta Burrell of Downsound Entertainment that hosts Reggae Sumfest, Romeich “prevented” Teejay from performing at one of the biggest reggae events in the world.
Romeich wanted his trio of artistes to be booked together, and each paid $1 million, but Downsound Entertainment refused.
