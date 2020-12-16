HBO pulls ‘Chappelle’s Show’ after meeting with Dave Chapelle

Chappelle’s Show will no longer be available on HBO Max following a meeting with comedian Dave Chapelle and the network.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max.

Chappelle, 47, previously convinced Netflix not to carry his old content as well.

The comedian also encouraged his fans not to watch his show made for Comedy Central as he likened the airing of the old content to “fencing stolen goods.”

“Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show’. Do not watch it, unless they pay me,” he told fans.