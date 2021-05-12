HBO Max to launch in Jamaica in June

HBO Max to launch in Jamaica in JuneWednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaming service, HBO Max will be available in 29 Caribbean and Latin American territories next month!
These territories will include Jamaica, Mexico, Brazil, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and Venezuela.
We don’t know the subscription prices yet, but in the US, HBO Max costs $15 per month and is available on many mobile and living room platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and the latest game consoles.
So it may be the same cost, or at least not very far off.
The move will phase out existing HBO Go service, but those with direct subscriptions will have “instant access” to Max.
