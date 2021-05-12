HBO Max to launch in Jamaica in June

Streaming service, HBO Max will be available in 29 Caribbean and Latin American territories next month!

These territories will include Jamaica, Mexico, Brazil, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and Venezuela.

HBO Max launches in Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean in June!— HBO Max Caribbean (@HBOMaxCaribbean) May 10, 2021

We don’t know the subscription prices yet, but in the US, HBO Max costs $15 per month and is available on many mobile and living room platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and the latest game consoles.

So it may be the same cost, or at least not very far off.

The move will phase out existing HBO Go service, but those with direct subscriptions will have “instant access” to Max.