‘It was midnight’: Will Smith reveals he wasn’t crying in viral meme

It was the scene that launched a thousand memes – Will Smith in tears while Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her

The Men in Black star sought to explain what really happened in his latest YouTube video, titled “I’m crying again…” which features his wife.

“He doesn’t cry. He wasn’t crying,” Pinkett Smith said before Will gave more details.

“I’m not sad a lot, I think because I drink so much coffee I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water. People think I’m crying all the time,” Smith says, to which Jada jumps in with “all the time, and he’s not. Such a shame. Such a shame”.

Will starts laughing loudly before continuing, “It was midnight, we were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush and go to the airport in the morning,” Will said.

Jada chimed in with “I should have stuck with my gut which was to reshoot the whole damn thing.”

“That’s what I said, I said reshoot it but it played out,” Will said adding “Everybody is like ‘Poor Will.’ … They love theyself some Will”, all while wiping tears from his eyes, either from the caffeinated dehydration or the tears of laughter.

“Gotta make it serious, not funny, and I made it too serious”, Jada said as she relived the moment they shot the now infamous video.