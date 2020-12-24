He made US$30 million on YouTube, and he’s just 9!

They

say comparison is they thief of joy but just try not comparing yourself to nine-year-old

Ryan Kaji who made almost US$30 million on YouTube last year.

Kaji reportedly made US$29.5 million between June 2019 and June 2020 from his YouTube channel, according to Forbes.

The windfall makes him the top-earning YouTuber, not a bad payoff for someone who’s racked up roughly 12.3 billion views. His Ryan’s World channel, where he does toy reviews, has 41.7 million subscribers.

It’s not the first time Kaji is topping the list, as he also came out as the highest-earning YouTuber last year. He’s also launched a toy line and starred in shows on Nickelodeon and Roku.

Not bad for someone who’s not yet hit puberty.