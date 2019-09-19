He might be nearing one million followers, but Konshens isn’t impressed

He might be nearing one million followers, but Konshens isn’t impressedThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Getting to one million followers on Instagram is no
easy feat and most Jamaican entertainers would be thrilled to achieve this. However,
dancehall artiste Konshens was not moved when he found out he was almost at
that number.
The deejay, who now has 995,000 followers on Instagram, was recently made aware that he was nearing the one million followers mark. But his response to this accomplishment was not what many persons expected.
“400K actual fans and well-wisher, 100k fake page, 100k girl weh wah f**k me and nuh know none a my song dem, 100k bisexual weh a try get to me wife and 300k ppl weh juss fass. Everybody serve a purpose tho, mi love unuh,” Konshens wrote in his Instagram story.
He later added that many young talents follow him for inspiration while some want him to sign them.
But not everyone was in favour of the deejay’s tone, stating that many entertainers and public figures don’t appreciate their followers on social media.
One user said: “So happy I don’t follow these artistes.”
Another user jokingly said: “Only Jamaicans so ungrateful… right now him glad bag a buss.”
Konshens is about to join other Jamaican acts like Shenseea, Popcaan, Yanique Curvy Diva and Spice who already have more than one million followers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy