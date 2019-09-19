He might be nearing one million followers, but Konshens isn’t impressed

Getting to one million followers on Instagram is no

easy feat and most Jamaican entertainers would be thrilled to achieve this. However,

dancehall artiste Konshens was not moved when he found out he was almost at

that number.

The deejay, who now has 995,000 followers on Instagram, was recently made aware that he was nearing the one million followers mark. But his response to this accomplishment was not what many persons expected.

“400K actual fans and well-wisher, 100k fake page, 100k girl weh wah f**k me and nuh know none a my song dem, 100k bisexual weh a try get to me wife and 300k ppl weh juss fass. Everybody serve a purpose tho, mi love unuh,” Konshens wrote in his Instagram story.

He later added that many young talents follow him for inspiration while some want him to sign them.

But not everyone was in favour of the deejay’s tone, stating that many entertainers and public figures don’t appreciate their followers on social media.

One user said: “So happy I don’t follow these artistes.”

Another user jokingly said: “Only Jamaicans so ungrateful… right now him glad bag a buss.”

Konshens is about to join other Jamaican acts like Shenseea, Popcaan, Yanique Curvy Diva and Spice who already have more than one million followers.