He said what? Meek Mill faces backlash after rapping about Kobe Bryant’s death in new song

He said what? Meek Mill faces backlash after rapping about Kobe Bryant’s death in new songThursday, February 18, 2021
These rappers will rap about anything these days, and their insensitivity and lack of creativity is just sad.
So BUZZ Fam, we don’t know if you’ve heard the lyrics in Meek Mills new song. And quite frankly we’re sorry we have to bring this level of distastefulness to you.
A clip from Meek’s new track with Lil Baby leaked online, and the song reportedly includes the lyrics: “If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”
The legendary NBA player died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter and seven others also perished in the crash.
And the world plunged into mourning. Yet somehow Meek Mill thought it’d be appropriate to rap so indifferently about it.
As expected the reaction to the line was scathing. We think that Meek might want to meekly keep this one in the studio.
“MeekMill yeah you’re STUPID. Sadly nobody advised you NOT to use that CLASSLESS verse. #throwback#oldhead#norap#corn,” one twitter user commented.
“In my opinion, it was disrespectful and distasteful. A lot of people died in that accident and a lot of people are still torn up. Some people just don’t understand that it’s inappropriate,” another said.
Guess we shouldn’t be surprised that Meek Mill didn’t get the uproar. “somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol,” was his response to the backlash.
