Health Minister confirms Usain Bolt has COVID-19

Jamaicaâ€™s

Health Minister Christopher Tufton has confirmed that Usain Bolt tested

positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tufton made the disclosure during a virtual press conference a short while ago.

The eight-time Olympic champion has been formally notified of his result, Tufton said, adding that contact tracing has begun.

News of Bolt taking a coronavirus test broke this morning which started widespread social media criticism of the athlete who had a surprise birthday party with dozens of guests last Friday.

Videos circulating have shown little social distancing and an absence of masks being used at the party.

Related story: Usain Bolt criticised for birthday celebrations as Jamaica faces COVID spike

Numerous celebrities, including Ding Dong, Desha Ravers, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Martin and Leon Bailey were noted as being present.