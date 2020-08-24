Health Minister confirms Usain Bolt has COVID-19

Health Minister confirms Usain Bolt has COVID-19Monday, August 24, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s
Health Minister Christopher Tufton has confirmed that Usain Bolt tested
positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tufton made the disclosure during a virtual press conference a short while ago.
The eight-time Olympic champion has been formally notified of his result, Tufton said, adding that contact tracing has begun.
News of Bolt taking a coronavirus test broke this morning which started widespread social media criticism of the athlete who had a surprise birthday party with dozens of guests last Friday.
Videos circulating have shown little social distancing and an absence of masks being used at the party.
Numerous celebrities, including Ding Dong, Desha Ravers, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Martin and Leon Bailey were noted as being present.
