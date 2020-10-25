Heartbreaking! Beenie Man faints at mother’s burial

Heartbreaking! Beenie Man faints at mother’s burialSunday, October 25, 2020
|
It
was an overwhelming day for dancehall artiste Beenie Man who fainted as he laid
his mother to rest in her native St Elizabeth today, October 25.
In a video making the rounds on social media, a grieving Beenie Man can be seen at the spot where his mother’s body will be interred. As he is is being comforted by family and friends, the artiste, born Moses Davis, seems to be in a state of shock. A man tries to get the attention of the unresponsive.
- Related story: Beenie Man’s mother dies
Beenie Man’s feet then give way as he slowly falls prompting mourners to rush to his side. About half a dozen men are seen lifting his unconscious body and moving him away from the area to get assistance.
Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, affectionately called “Mama Lilieth, was previously hospitalised after suffering a stroke. She passed away in early September.
