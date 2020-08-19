“Heartbroken and numb”: Miss Kitty mourns the loss of father

Media personality Khadine â€˜Miss Kittyâ€™ Hylton is mourning the loss of her father. She shared the news of her fatherâ€™s passing with

â€œDaddy this was not the news we were hoping for as we thought you would pull through again. Iâ€™m heartbroken and numb. You got the best care and were well taken care of and that gives me some solace during this very sad time,â€ she wrote.

She expressed that she is still trying to come to terms with his passing, and asked her followers to pray for her and her family.

â€œGod know mi feel sick and weak at the same time. Iâ€™m still processing what has happened but the tears have not stopped. I ask God for strength and courage for our family. Rest well Daddy Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ’”Ÿ’”. Kindly keep my family in your prayers.â€

Her followers took to the comment section to express their condolences.

â€œKeeping you and your family in my highest thoughts Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼ deepest condolences â€¦ praying for comfort, peace and strength,â€ Tami Chin Mitchell wrote.

â€œMy condolences sister stay strong prayers goes out,â€ dancehall artiste Bounty Killer commented.

â€œMy condolences to you and the Family Kadeen. Words can never explain your emotions right now. Please continue to be strong as He would want this from you,â€ dancehall producer Skatta Burrell said.