“Heartbroken and numb”: Miss Kitty mourns the loss of father

“Heartbroken and numb”: Miss Kitty mourns the loss of fatherWednesday, August 19, 2020
|
Media personality Khadine â€˜Miss Kittyâ€™ Hylton is mourning the loss of her father. She shared the news of her fatherâ€™s passing with
â€œDaddy this was not the news we were hoping for as we thought you would pull through again. Iâ€™m heartbroken and numb. You got the best care and were well taken care of and that gives me some solace during this very sad time,â€ she wrote.
She expressed that she is still trying to come to terms with his passing, and asked her followers to pray for her and her family.
â€œGod know mi feel sick and weak at the same time. Iâ€™m still processing what has happened but the tears have not stopped. I ask God for strength and courage for our family. Rest well Daddy Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ’”Ÿ’”. Kindly keep my family in your prayers.â€
Her followers took to the comment section to express their condolences.
â€œKeeping you and your family in my highest thoughts Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼Ÿ™Ÿ¼ deepest condolences â€¦ praying for comfort, peace and strength,â€ Tami Chin Mitchell wrote.
â€œMy condolences sister stay strong prayers goes out,â€ dancehall artiste Bounty Killer commented.
â€œMy condolences to you and the Family Kadeen. Words can never explain your emotions right now. Please continue to be strong as He would want this from you,â€ dancehall producer Skatta Burrell said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy