Heineken toasts to International Bow Tie Day

Dapper ladies and suave gentlemen!

International Bow Tie Day is set to sling some panache into wardrobes and outfits across the world on Wednesday, August 28.

Here in Jamaica, the event is being especially celebrated by Heineken, which is going all out to ensure this year’s staging is top-notch.

Across several popular restaurants, men and women are being invited to turn out in their best bow tie ensembles and get a free Heineken on entry.

Show up in a bow tie? Free beer. No. Questions. Asked.

Bucket deals will also be available for patrons at an attractive price of $1,500.

The participating restaurants are Hard Rock Café (Montego Bay); Tracks & Records (Kingston); Regency Bar & Lounge (Kingston); 8 Rivas Lounge (Ocho Rios); Cellar 8 (Kingston); The Pub (Kingston); Ocean 7 Sky Bar (Kingston); Chilitos (Kingston); Tracks & Records (Montego Bay); and Triple Century.

The Heineken-sponsored International Bow Tie Day event is being held between 6 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

See you there, BUZZ fam!