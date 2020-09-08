Hell no! Asafa’s wife, Alyshia, won’t clean their chicken coop

Hell no! Asafa’s wife, Alyshia, won’t clean their chicken coopTuesday, September 08, 2020
|
Now a YouTuber,
sprinter Asafa Powell is sharing various aspects of his life, including the
fact that his wife, Alyshia, refuses to clean their chicken coop.
In a video posted on their YouTube page on Tuesday, Asafa was gearing up to clean the chicken coop in their yard when his wife walked on to the scene.
While one chicken with poop on its feet walks around, Asafa asked Alyshia to help him clean the coop.
“Hell no,” she said. “Why does their foot look like that? Is that just build-up of dirt? Poop? Ewwww, you have to wash them,” she said.
Asafa’s response: “Wash wah?
The sprinter then attempts to remove the many things that were stuck on the chicken’s feet.
“I am so shook about how it has fermented on its nails like that. It can’t even walk properly,” Alyshia said.
As she stood looking at the coop and chickens with disgust, Asafa got busy cleaning the coop before a second attempt at improving the appearance of the chicken’s feet.
While applauding his efforts, viewers encouraged the sprinter, who is from St Catherine, to put sawdust on the floor of the coop to prevent the space from getting as messy in the future.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy