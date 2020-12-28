Hello badmind? Someone unfollowed Dexta Daps after he announced reaching 1 million followers

A few Jamaican artistes have hit the million-milestone on Instagram, but no story quite stands out like Dexta Dapsâ€™.

The dancehall entertainer took to the social media platform last night to announce that he had hit one million followers. But before he could bask in the feat, his figure fell one user short.

â€œBut it look like some ppl unfollow u after this post cause am seeing 999k,â€ one person pointed out.

â€œSomebody really unfollowed him? Badmind issa helluva thing enuh.â€

â€œMi vex and a nuh me. Like really? He deserves the million and more.â€

â€œDem too wicked and badmind. Mek dem gweh from the page anyway. @dextadaps gratitude is a must.â€

Others tried to remedy the situation.

â€œI swear I just followed him from my fake page and he went back to 1M. Mi hate ppl yo.â€

Before the bubble-popping moment, Dexta posted a saucy photo with the ingrained text, â€œThanks to all my fans around the world for helping me reach one million Instagram followers. Donâ€™t forget to keep streaming my new album Vent and use the Instagram hashtags #DextaDaps #VentDextaDaps.â€

His less PR reaction read in all-caps: â€œ1 MILLIONNNNN FOLLOWERSSSSS (Austin Powers Voice)Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ I CANT SAY ENOUGH â€¦ Ÿ“£Ÿ“£Ÿ“£HEART A â¤ GOD A GODâ€¦ BLESSINZ 2 EVERY1 4 THE HOLIDAYSâ€¦â€

Dapsâ€™ fanbase and popularity expanded this year thanks to his quarantine banger Call Me If. Released in the summer, the track masterfully samples the hit Gangalee recorded by Louie Culture in 1994. Call Me If sparked an associated online challenge, which saw folks across the world offering a freestyle verse for the track.

Earlier this month, deejay Ding Dong reached a million followers on Instagram. Some of the other Jamaican artistes who have experienced this feat are Spice, Shenseea and Popcaan.