Here are Instagram’s most-liked photos 2020

Grief has a way of pulling people

together and the most-liked Instagram photos of 2020 are proof of that.

Four of the top five most-liked photos are related to the passing of celebrities that world collectively mourned over the past year.

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldoâ€™s tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on November 25 after a cardiac arrest, is the most-liked photo of 2020. Ronaldoâ€™s post of the football legend has generated 19.7 million likes as of today.

2.Chadwick Boseman

The death of Chadwick Boseman took the world by surprise, primarily because few were aware that the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer for four years leading up to his passing. His pageâ€™s post announcing his death has received 19.1 million likes.

3.Lionel Messi

Another tribute to Maradona passing made the top five most-liked photo, this time coming from football great Lionel Messi. The photo, which shows a smiling Messi with Maradona, has gotten 16.3 million likes.

4.Kylie Jenner

The lone picture in the top five not related to a death is Kylie Jennerâ€™s birthday post to babyâ€™s father Travis Scott. The gushing post, in which Scott is seen with daughter Stormi, has received 15.9 million likes.

5.Lebron James

The fifth entry on the list belongs to LeBron James, who shared a sentimental post to friend and mentor Kobe Bryant who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Â The image has received 15.4 million likes since publication.