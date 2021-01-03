Here are Instagram’s most-liked photos 2020

Here are Instagram’s most-liked photos 2020Sunday, January 03, 2021
|
Grief has a way of pulling people
together and the most-liked Instagram photos of 2020 are proof of that.
Four of the top five most-liked photos are related to the passing of celebrities that world collectively mourned over the past year.
1.Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldoâ€™s tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on November 25 after a cardiac arrest, is the most-liked photo of 2020. Ronaldoâ€™s post of the football legend has generated 19.7 million likes as of today.
2.Chadwick Boseman
The death of Chadwick Boseman took the world by surprise, primarily because few were aware that the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer for four years leading up to his passing. His pageâ€™s post announcing his death has received 19.1 million likes.
3.Lionel Messi
Another tribute to Maradona passing made the top five most-liked photo, this time coming from football great Lionel Messi. The photo, which shows a smiling Messi with Maradona, has gotten 16.3 million likes.
4.Kylie Jenner
The lone picture in the top five not related to a death is Kylie Jennerâ€™s birthday post to babyâ€™s father Travis Scott. The gushing post, in which Scott is seen with daughter Stormi, has received 15.9 million likes.
5.Lebron James
The fifth entry on the list belongs to LeBron James, who shared a sentimental post to friend and mentor Kobe Bryant who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Â The image has received 15.4 million likes since publication.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy