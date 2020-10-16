Here comes ‘Singy Ali’: Tarrus Riley gets into boxing

Here comes ‘Singy Ali’: Tarrus Riley gets into boxingFriday, October 16, 2020
|
Jamaican
singer Tarrus Riley has been living healthier with diet and exercise, and now
heâ€™s trying his hands at boxing.
On Thursday, decked in boxing gloves, Tarrus shared that he has decided to try boxing. Showing off some foot and hand movements that he probably learnt on the day, he said: â€œYes, Thursday. Wi deh ya enuh. Singy Ali, yuh hear dat. Mek sure yuh up andâ€¦ Mi nah hurt nobody man, a music mi sing.â€
Pretending to take a jab, he mumbles: â€œBut donâ€™t ramp wid wi.â€
He captioned the post, saying: Happy Thursday. Singy Ali inna di Building Ÿ¤£ #LiveItUp.â€
In a now-deleted post that was also shared on Thursday, Tarrus suggested that it was his first time doing boxing as he sparred with a trainer.
As expected, many people who viewed Tarrusâ€™ post made references to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
â€œFly like a butterfly, sing like Riley,â€ one social media user said.
â€œAll time champ singy Ali. The only beatn him eva take was from his motha,â€ another added.
One person followed, saying: â€œYesâ€¦punch out the bad vibesâ€¦only good vibes we want rightâ€¦love ya!! Babeâ¤ï¸â€
As he tries his hands at different things, music continues to go well for Tarrus, as his recent album, Healing, is doing well. In addition, the music video for Lighter, a collaboration with Shenseea that is also on the album, has racked up more than 16 million views on YouTube since being released last month.
