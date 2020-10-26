Hereâ€™s how Ishawna thinks a â€˜50/50â€™ relationship should work

Hereâ€™s how Ishawna thinks a â€˜50/50â€™ relationship should workMonday, October 26, 2020
Dancehall artiste Ishawna has made many controversial statements in the past, and her recent eye-popping post about relationships is no different.
It is almost the norm to see Ishawna in a somewhat provocative outfit, turning heads in the process. But it was the caption on her Instagram post on Monday that surely grabbed some attention.
â€œRelationships should be 50/50â€¦.I dress like a snack and he eats me! #TopDoll,â€ the Equal Rights deejay captioned her picture.
While acknowledging that Ishawna looks amazing, many people just could not overlook the very â€˜festiveâ€™ caption.
â€œItâ€™s the caption for meŸ”¥ Gyal nice bad,â€ one social media user said.
â€œThe best looking snack ina any man pantry,â€ another said.
One person added: â€œThese captions too wildâ€¦behave Ishawna!â€
Controversial statements of this nature are quite the norm for Ishawna, who received backlash in 2017 for her Equal Rights song that promotes oral sex.
That same year, she also came under fire for making reference to cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley when she said she â€œnuh wear tablecloth like Miss Lou.â€
